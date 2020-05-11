Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,101 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 3.5% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Booking worth $70,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,326,000 after purchasing an additional 95,575 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 658,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Booking from $1,600.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,740.57.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $19.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,411.00. 564,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,660. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,355.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,774.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 36.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

