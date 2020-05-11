Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Lowered to $1,700.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,740.57.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of Booking stock traded down $19.83 on Monday, hitting $1,411.00. 564,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,660. The stock has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,355.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1,774.85. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 36.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,864,326,000 after acquiring an additional 95,575 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,749,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Booking by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 658,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Booking by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,382,000 after acquiring an additional 45,984 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.