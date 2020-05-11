BOOM (BOOM) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. BOOM has a market capitalization of $993,717.12 and $36,595.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. During the last week, BOOM has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.70 or 0.02194001 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00090533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00174880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00041398 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM’s total supply is 972,203,668 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,172,935 tokens. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io.

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

