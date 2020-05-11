Boston Financial Mangement LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Intel by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,032 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,176,344 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $63,664,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.67 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.