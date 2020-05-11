Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Holdings Decreased by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 289,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 94,980 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 192,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 334,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 368,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,785,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of BSX traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $38.07. 3,787,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,001,581. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.93.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $169,620.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares in the company, valued at $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,889 shares of company stock worth $1,655,745 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.