Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bowl America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Bowl America stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.80. 4,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463. Bowl America has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $17.48.

Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter.

About Bowl America

Bowl America Incorporated is engaged in the entertainment business. The Company is engaged in the operation of bowling centers, with food and beverage service in each center. As of July 3, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 centers located in metropolitan Washington, District of Columbia; one center in metropolitan Baltimore, Maryland; four centers in metropolitan Richmond, Virginia, and three centers in metropolitan Jacksonville, Florida.

