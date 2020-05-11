Bp Plc Acquires 23,000 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bp Plc grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,642 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Starbucks by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after buying an additional 3,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,633,457,000 after acquiring an additional 161,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,442,471,000 after acquiring an additional 144,675 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,239,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,394,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,514,465. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.35. The company has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

