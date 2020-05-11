Bp Plc Acquires 6,000 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Bp Plc boosted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Boeing by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,561,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,517,360. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.42 and its 200-day moving average is $279.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank downgraded shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.83.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.