Bp Plc Buys 10,000 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Bp Plc increased its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,675,210,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Anthem by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,049,000 after acquiring an additional 181,091 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,452,000 after acquiring an additional 64,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,028,000 after acquiring an additional 322,073 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $1.65 on Monday, hitting $275.98. The stock had a trading volume of 55,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,584. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.27 and a 200 day moving average of $274.11. The stock has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.83.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

