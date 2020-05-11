Bp Plc Buys 32,868 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Bp Plc grew its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,868 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 21.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 89,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,579 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 614,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after buying an additional 142,317 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter valued at $3,875,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 21,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JD. BidaskClub cut JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine cut JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra initiated coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.66.

JD traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $47.09. 6,312,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,657,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.Com Inc has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $47.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.89.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

