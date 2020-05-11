Bp Plc Buys 3,700 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Bp Plc boosted its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 68 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Humana by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in Humana by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.74.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $382.18. 34,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. Humana Inc has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $392.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.80 and its 200 day moving average is $339.02.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

