Bp Plc Cuts Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Bp Plc cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $1,893,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 39.0% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 105,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 29,583 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 17,233 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 233,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.32.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $506,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSI traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.92. The stock had a trading volume of 63,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.56.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 146.43% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

