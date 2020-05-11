Bp Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.59.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.40. 40,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.56. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. L3Harris’s revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

