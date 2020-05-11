Bp Plc Decreases Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bp Plc decreased its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 486.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,647,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,141 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,994,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,473,791,000 after purchasing an additional 454,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,784,239,000 after purchasing an additional 375,408 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,545.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,111 shares of company stock worth $78,194,352. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tesla from $440.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tesla from $425.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $560.35.

TSLA traded down $9.92 on Monday, hitting $809.50. 10,264,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,710,132. The firm has a market cap of $151.90 billion, a PE ratio of -920.70 and a beta of 1.15. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $968.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $611.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $526.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

