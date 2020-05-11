Bp Plc Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,500 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

UPS stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $94.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,923. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.