Bp Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Bp Plc grew its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Prologis by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $603,170.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLD traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $89.81. The stock had a trading volume of 717,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,155. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.10. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The company has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

