Bp Plc Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Bp Plc raised its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,409 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on BAP shares. Santander upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Banco Santander upgraded Credicorp to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

BAP stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.51. 9,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,247. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.00 and a 1-year high of $240.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.42). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $8.4998 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.