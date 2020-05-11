Bp Plc Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bp Plc reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.82.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.47. The stock had a trading volume of 44,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,428. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $190.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.10. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.