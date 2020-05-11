Bp Plc Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,000 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,201.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 305.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

USB stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,282,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.