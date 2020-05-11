BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in BP by 3,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in BP by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 20,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in BP by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its stake in BP by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 19,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

BP stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 850,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,762,931. BP plc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.81.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BP plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

