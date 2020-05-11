Bp Plc Purchases 32,000 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bp Plc grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Union Pacific by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.98. The stock had a trading volume of 113,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.