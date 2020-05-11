Bp Plc Reduces Stock Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,137,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,507,000 after acquiring an additional 68,629 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 303.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 74,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 56,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,070,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,455,000 after purchasing an additional 265,365 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM stock traded down $1.76 on Monday, hitting $62.79. 3,525,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,914,665. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $66.06. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $180,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,908,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $166,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,901 shares of company stock worth $1,829,258 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

