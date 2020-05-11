Bp Plc Sells 10,500 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Bp Plc reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in Zoetis by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 102,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 65,396 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.40.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,760,362 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.11. 667,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,288. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $146.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

