Bp Plc Sells 185,000 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Bp Plc lowered its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,000 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,632,000 after acquiring an additional 326,342 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KR. Citigroup cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,302,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,296,194. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In related news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.