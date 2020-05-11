Bp Plc Sells 1,900 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Bp Plc lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.0% of Bp Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after buying an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after buying an additional 3,219,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,343,628 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH traded up $2.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $289.98. 1,496,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $306.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.26.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

