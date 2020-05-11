Bp Plc Sells 6,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $675,692,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,107 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,769,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,397 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,864,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,395,000 after buying an additional 1,265,375 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.94. The stock had a trading volume of 681,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,678,454. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,920.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 174,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830,221.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 119,000 shares of company stock worth $5,467,420. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

