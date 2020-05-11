Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Short Interest Update

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the April 15th total of 625,700 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 499,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHR shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.63. 330,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,719. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,591,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 195,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 742,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 30,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 17,581 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 156.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 409,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 250,025 shares in the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.