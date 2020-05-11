Bread (BRD) Trading 14.8% Lower This Week

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last week, Bread has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Bread has a total market cap of $8.66 million and approximately $447,774.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread token can now be bought for approximately $0.0976 or 0.00001133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy, OKEx, Binance and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.47 or 0.02188030 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00090725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00174809 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00041623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Bread

Bread’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com .

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, OKEx, Tokenomy, Cobinhood and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.