Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €45.19 ($52.54).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag stock opened at €43.67 ($50.78) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of €44.27. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($65.41).

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.