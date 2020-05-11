Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $101.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

NYSE BR traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.01. 1,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $476,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $773,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,247 shares of company stock worth $1,355,851. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,994,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 44,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 85,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,594,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

