BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) Short Interest Update

BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the April 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BroadVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BVSN traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.32. 21,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,459. BroadVision has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $4.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 million, a P/E ratio of -86.78 and a beta of 0.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BroadVision stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,017 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 1.03% of BroadVision at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

About BroadVision

BroadVision, Inc develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements.

