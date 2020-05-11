Brokerages Anticipate American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts expect American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) to report $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings. American Assets Trust posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Assets Trust.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $96.74 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 3.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

NYSE AAT traded down $1.76 on Monday, hitting $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 324,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,979. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $49.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 8,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $340,583.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 12,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $531,014.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 65,410 shares of company stock worth $2,605,135. Corporate insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 262,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 84,421 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,363,000 after purchasing an additional 38,858 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Assets Trust (AAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.