Brokerages Anticipate Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) to post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. Clipper Realty also posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clipper Realty.

CLPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Clipper Realty from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of Clipper Realty stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,826. The firm has a market cap of $98.87 million, a PE ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $13.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLPR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 94.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 725.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

