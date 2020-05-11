Brokerages Anticipate Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.73). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director Harold E. Selick purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,577. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 52,333 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,080,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,771,000 after purchasing an additional 138,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

PTGX opened at $14.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.80. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

