Brokerages Expect Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.23. Bank Of Princeton posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank Of Princeton.

Get Bank Of Princeton alerts:

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 million.

Several research analysts have commented on BPRN shares. TheStreet downgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Bank Of Princeton from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank Of Princeton from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 21.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $20.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $135.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.52. Bank Of Princeton has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank Of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.