Brokerages Expect Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Equities analysts expect Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) to announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.15. Midland States Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Midland States Bancorp.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.49). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.76 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens cut Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Midland States Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $16.10 on Monday. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $373.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $85,656.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $74,500.00. Insiders acquired a total of 14,300 shares of company stock worth $248,756 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 92,234 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,371,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 513.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 53,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,570,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 37,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

