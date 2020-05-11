Brokerages Expect Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is ($0.85). Pacira Biosciences posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 119.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pacira Biosciences.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $105.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.64 million. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, insider Roy Winston acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,519,000 after acquiring an additional 384,794 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

PCRX traded up $2.13 on Monday, reaching $44.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,657. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,204.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. Pacira Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira Biosciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.