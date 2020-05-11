Brokerages Expect TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. TriMas posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. TriMas had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair raised TriMas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

TRS traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $21.48. The company had a trading volume of 48,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,173. The company has a market cap of $998.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.05. TriMas has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $33.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.64.

In other TriMas news, Director Daniel P. Tredwell bought 5,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,861.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 23.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

