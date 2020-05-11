Brokers Issue Forecasts for Barrick Gold Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.80 billion.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABX. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.42.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$38.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$15.72 and a 12 month high of C$40.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 5.76%.

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

