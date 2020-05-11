Brokers Issue Forecasts for Horizon Therapeutics PLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Horizon Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HZNP. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $43.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,495,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 93,864 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $3,306,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 963,064 shares in the company, valued at $33,928,744.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $34,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,797.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,107 shares of company stock worth $11,138,389 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

