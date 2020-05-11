Brokers Issue Forecasts for Natera Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Natera in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Vatnsdal now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.53). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Natera’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Natera had a negative return on equity of 92.34% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NTRA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Natera from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $43.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 800 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $26,688.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 245,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,196,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 787 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $26,254.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,125 shares of company stock worth $552,271 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,401,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,893,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Natera by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,749,000 after purchasing an additional 95,038 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Natera by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,757,000 after purchasing an additional 47,836 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

