Brokers Offer Predictions for Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $21.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,192.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $34.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 156.76%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $98,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at $130,544.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,237 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

