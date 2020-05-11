Brokers Offer Predictions for Synovus Financial Corp.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

NYSE:SNV opened at $19.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.71. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.20.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.99 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1,090.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Stephen T. Butler acquired 2,120 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,307.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,926.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 5,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,581.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

