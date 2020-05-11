Brokers Set Expectations for CVS Health Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVS Health in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

NYSE:CVS opened at $63.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.99. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,290,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in CVS Health by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,531,000 after purchasing an additional 209,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in CVS Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 24,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.