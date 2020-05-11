Brokers Set Expectations for Genmab A/S’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $438.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.46 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $27.52 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.88 and a current ratio of 19.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 32.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,463,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,196,000 after purchasing an additional 598,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,128,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,194,000 after purchasing an additional 196,379 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth $12,614,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 418,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 186,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 18.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 338,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 53,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

