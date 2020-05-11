Brokers Set Expectations for Great-West Lifeco Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a research report issued on Thursday, May 7th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.29). The firm had revenue of C$10.27 billion for the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GWO. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. CSFB set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.44.

Shares of GWO stock opened at C$21.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion and a PE ratio of 8.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.29. The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$18.88 and a twelve month high of C$35.60.

In other news, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 17,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.48, for a total value of C$605,551.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$177,117.60. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.22, for a total transaction of C$99,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 779 shares in the company, valued at C$26,657.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.27%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.