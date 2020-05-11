Brokers Set Expectations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.19. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.82 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.26.

JAZZ opened at $110.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.94. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $154.24.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $213,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,864.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $68,566.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,382.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,833 shares of company stock worth $685,125. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 288,973 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

