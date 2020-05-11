Brokers Set Expectations for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.63.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $109.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $1,757,910.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,884.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $178,435.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,122.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,742. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

