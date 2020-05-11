Brokers Set Expectations for Quanterix Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quanterix in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Quanterix’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 70.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of QTRX opened at $26.50 on Monday. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $750.14 million, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Quanterix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Quanterix by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 45,090 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Quanterix by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $176,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $46,475.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,704. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.