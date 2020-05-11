Brokers Set Expectations for The Hackett Group, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of The Hackett Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $69.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.27 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $14.12 on Monday. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.26 million, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,534,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 962.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 180,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,252,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,214,000 after buying an additional 132,114 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,204,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth about $942,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

